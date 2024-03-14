Watch Messi and Luis Suarez's goals in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory over Nashville SC

Sports News of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Source: goal.com

In their Round of 16 victory over Nashville SC on Wednesday evening, both Suarez and Messi scored and assisted, seeing them through to the final eight.



The Herons came out of the gates at Chase Stadium firing and confident in front of their home crowd. Just 13 minutes into the tie, their star duo of Messi and Suarez combined to open the scoring, with the Uruguayan netting in clinical fashion. Just 15 minutes later, the Argentine found himself on the scoresheet as well.



Heading into the halftime break with a two-goal advantage, Messi was subbed off just four minutes into the final 45'. However, Suarez wasn't content with his performance yet.



The 37-year-old provided a brilliant assist to Finnish winger Robert Taylor in the 64th minute, delivering the ball on a platter to his forehead to make it 3-0. Nashville did, however, earn a consolation goal late in stoppage time when forward Sam Surridge found the back of the net off a deflection from Herons' goalkeeper, Drake Callender. However, it was too little, too late for the away side.



This was the first time Inter Miami have fielded an XI with Messi, Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Federico Redondo all on the pitch at the same time. With all five of their superstars available from the start, they seized an early advantage and held onto it until the close.



Messi MOTM



A true win-or-go-home performance from the Herons' talisman, Messi, put the team on his shoulders while he was on the field. With an assist and a goal of his own in the first half, he showed up after missing Sunday's match to CF Montreal, a 3-2 loss for Inter Miami.



He may have only played 49 minutes in the match, but it was enough to influence the result and hand Miami a terrific advantage to ride through the remainder of the contest after his departure.



The Herons take on D.C. United this weekend as they look to bounce back from a disappointing weekend performance against CF Montreal. Then, a chunk of their roster will depart Miami for the international break, with USMNT goalkeeper Drake Callender being the only confirmed player to be leaving. However, it's expected more will be announced this week - including Lionel Messi and Argentina.



In the Champions Cup, however, their next opponent has yet to be revealed, although it has been narrowed down. They will take on the winner of FC Cincinnati vs CF Monterrey, who play the second leg of their tie on Thursday evening.



