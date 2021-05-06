Watch Medeama striker Prince Opoku Agyemang’s backheel goal vs Dwarfs

Sports News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored a beautiful backheel goal in Medeama’s 3-0 win over Ebusua Dwarfs to go top of the Ghana Premier League.



The striker who has been in top form since his return from South Africa helped his side maintain their dominance in the league with another victory.



Ivorian-born Amed Toure tapped in the first goal before Ibrahim Yaro scored his debut goal for the Tarkwa-based side.



Prince Opoku Agyemang scored the third goal in the game to solidify Medeama’s home win over their counterparts. It is one of the best goals scored this season.



To celebrate his goal, the striker took his phone and sent a message to his girlfriend to inform her of his goal.



Opoku Agyemag’s goal has since been hailed by many football fanatics.



Watch video below



