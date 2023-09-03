Watch Mathew Anim Cudjoe's goal for Dundee United in Scottish Championship

Sports News of Sunday, 3 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe scored in Dundee United’s 2-0 Scottish Championship victory over Airdrie at Tannadice Park on Saturday, September 2, 2023.



The young Ghanaian talent scored in the fourth minute, after he was set up by his teammate in the opponent's box.



Cudjoe now has three goals and two assists in four games, as well as two well-deserved man-of-the-match awards.



Matthew Cudjoe is gradually becoming a hero in Scotland has he scored 2 goals in 2 matches with one assist this season.



He scored and provided an assist in Dundee United's commanding 4-0 victory over Arbroath FC in the Scottish Championship opener last Friday.



Anim Cudjoe's stellar form has been evident since the start of the new season. He has been a standout performer in the Scottish League Cup.



