Watch Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, pundits mock Partey over struggles, age

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand appears to be having a good laugh over the struggles of Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey.



Ferdinand has always held that contrary to popular view within the Arsenal fanbase, Manchester United and Brazilian star, Casemiro is better than Partey.



On his Vibe with Five podcast, the Manchester United legend has consistently debated with Paul Beya, an Arsenal fan on the show over who is the superior between Partey and Casemiro.



With Partey not seeing much action this season due to injuries, Paul Beya who has always held that the 29-year-old Ghanaian is the best defensive midfielder in the Premier League is demanding his sale and replacement at Arsenal.



Beya also accused Thomas Partey of age cheating, alleging that he might be older than the 29 years he reportedly is.



Beya on the show said “I reckon it has got to do with his age to be honest. I don’t really think he is 29 years old. He needs to go. If you can’t stay fit and we are not going to see the best of him then he needs to go.”



Ferdinand who was pleasantly surprised by the u-turn of Beya on Partey mocked him for changing his mind and demanding the sale of Partey.



“He always said that Thomas Partey is the greatest midfielder but this season he has never mentioned him here. He was the best midfielder in the world last season,” he said.



Meanwhile, Arsenal are reportedly planning for life after Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey with the club eyeing a move for Brazilian midfielder, Douglas Luiz.



According to ESPN, Arsenal have set sights on bringing on a new midfielder with Douglas Luiz top of that list.



The report does not specify if a move for the Aston Villa enforcer will be made in the January transfer window or the Summer but appears to suggest that Partey’s time at the club might be coming to a close.



Partey has been largely unavailable for Arsenal in the 2023/2024 season, starting only four Premier League matches.



The 30-year-old is now sidelined until the New Year with a hamstring issue and is due to join up with Ghana for the Africa Cup of Nations, which runs from January 13 to February 11, 2023.



