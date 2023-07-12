Watch Liverpool players work out at gym with Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy songs

Sports News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Liverpool AXA Training Centre echoed the songs of Ghanaian musicians Gyakie and Kelvyn Boy at their first pre-season training session.



Gyakie’s song titled, ‘My mind dey for you’ and Kelvyn Boy’s ‘Down Flat’ which have garnered over a million streams online were played at the Liverpool gym inside the AXA Training Centre ahead of the club's pre-season tour.



The songs were part of the playlist which was played on the Red’s first day of training.



Gyakie and Kelvyn Boy are some of Ghana’s fastest-rising musicians with a list of bangers which have shot them to fame.



Liverpool began their pre-season training session with 14 players which included the latest signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister.



Players who were present for the training included skipper Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota, Caoimhin Kelleher, Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson, Mohamed Salah, Kostas Tsimikas and Virgil van Dijk.



The Reds have lined up five pre-season friendlies for pre-season with games in Germany against Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth.



The Premier League side will also jet off to Singapore where they'll face European heavyweights Bayern Munich as well as Leicester. They will later return to the UK and will play SV Darmstadt 98 at Deepdale.



Watch video below





????ICYMI????????????: Down Flat by Ghanaian Afrobeats artist, @kelvynboymusic_ heard within the four walls of the gym of premier league club, @LFC as the players return to training, for the 2023/2024 season.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/bWjkId2iyr — Ölele | Deep Throat Sauce????????‍???????????? (@OleleSalvador) July 12, 2023

My mjnd Dey for you by Gyakie being played at Liverpool’s training facility Good music????????????????????❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/UGBXiUURMg — NEBASARK???????? (@NEBASARK) July 12, 2023

JNA/KPE