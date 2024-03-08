Watch Leo Messi’s phenomenal goal in Inter Miami’s draw against Nashville

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inter Miami skipper, Lionel Messi scored a fabulous goal to inspire the side to come back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against Nashville in a CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 on March 8, 2024.



Messi’s scored a wonderful goal from the edge of the box, after trapping a Luis Suarez pass in a manner that allowed him to outmanoeuvre two defenders before driving his strike to the top left corner. Suarez added another in stoppage time to pull parity.



Messi has been on a good run of form with the goal against Nashville taking his tally to 4 goals and 1 assist in his last four matches.



The draw put Inter Miami in an excellent position ahead of the second leg on Thursday, March 14, 2024.



Inter Miami have also had a good start to the season, leading the Eastern Conference with seven points from three matches.



They face Montreal on Sunday, March 8, 2024, in their next league game.



Watch Lionel Messi’s goal below





Had to watch this one again from Lionel Messi. ???? pic.twitter.com/oY3tdYlbe0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 8, 2024

EE/EK