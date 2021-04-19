Watch Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei horrific tackle on Medeama's Justice Blay

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei was sent off following a nasty tackle on Medeama midfielder Justice Blay in Sunday's Premier League game at the Akoon Park.



Blay, 28, was forced off just before the break after he suffered the setback in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghanaian Match Day-20 top-flight fixture at the Akoon Park.



Scans at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a fracture of distal 1/3 of the right fibula.



Justice Blay is expected to be out on the sidelines for 12 weeks due to his injury.



Legon Cities have issued a statement to apologize on behalf of their player Joseph Adjei after the incident.



Watch the tackle from defender Joseph Adjei on Justice Blay in the post below:







