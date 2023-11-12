Watch Le Havre's teaser before Dede Ayew's signing was announced

Sports News of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Andre Dede Ayew has returned to the French top-flight after signing for Ligue 1 side, Le Havre.



The club officially announced the new signing (on November 11, 2023) with posts on their social media handles.



They capped it with a video message from the Black Stars skipper expressing delight at joining the club.



A video posted on their X (formerly Twitter handle) had earlier shown a faceless player sitting a table and logging on to X to post an unseen announcement.



It turned out that, the player in question was Andre.



Neither the club nor the player have spoken to any details with respect to the contract.



Andre's last club with Birmigham in the English Premier League, joining from Qatari giants, Al Sadd.



He makes a return to the Black Stars ahead of AFCON qualifiers in the upcoming international break.



Watch the teaser below:





Bon, on pense avoir trouvé le coupable… ???? pic.twitter.com/WeAiLMZeIg — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) November 11, 2023

