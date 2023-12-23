Watch Kudus Mohammed's astonishing goal in West Ham's win over Manchester United

Sports News of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Black Stars midfielder Kudus Mohammed was on the scoresheet again as West Ham United beat Manchester United at the London Stadium.



Kudus scored the second of the day as the Hammers secured a 2-0 win over Manchester on December 23, 2023.



The Ghanaian has now scored four goals in his last four games for West Ham United, continuing his astonishing scoring form.



The goal is also his 10th goal for the club since joining the English side in August from Ajax.



Mohammed Kudus played all 90 minutes and got taken off in additional time, completing the match with an 8.6 rating by FotMob.



The win sent West Ham United to sixth on the table with 30 points after 18 matches.





Watch Kudus Mohammed's goal below:











