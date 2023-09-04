You are here: HomeSports2023 09 04Article 1837370

Sports News of Monday, 4 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Kudus Mohammed's arrival at Black Stars camp ahead of CAR clash

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kudus Mohammed arrive at Black Stars camp play videoKudus Mohammed arrive at Black Stars camp

West Ham United midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, has arrived in camp for Black Stars' games during the international break.

Kudus is the seventh player to arrive after Gideon Mensah, Osman Bukari, Nicholas Opoku, Joseph Aidoo, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, and Edmund Addo.

The team is currently camping at the Alisa Hotel in Accra ahead of their last game in of 2024 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Central African Republic(CAR).

The Black Stars will depart for Kumasi on Tuesday where they will begin preparations before hosting CAR on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Black Stars will also engage Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium two days later.

The squad:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen, Richard Ofori

Defenders

Alidu Seidu, Kingsley Schindler, Stephan Ambrosius, Joseph Aidoo, Alexander Djiku, Nicholas Opoku, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah

Midfielders

Abdul Samed Salis, Baba Iddissu, Andre Ayew, Elisha Owusu, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus, Ransford Koningsdorffer

Forwards

Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Jonathan Sowah

Watch the video below