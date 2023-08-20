Watch Kudus Mohammed pull off magnificent skill in Ajax's draw against Excelsior

Sports News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed put his showboating on display as he pulled off an incredible skill during his side's two-all draw against Excelsior on Saturday, August 19, 2023.



Kudus stunningly leapt and crossed his legs to control a long pass with his left foot in mid-air before gently bringing the ball down.



The final has good viral as some football fans hail the Ghanaian for his magnificent talent and growth game in, game out.



Kudus lasted the whole game and provided the assist for Ajax's second goal of the game with a lovely cross.



The 23-year-old has now recorded a goal and an assist in two games in the new Eredivisie season.



Mohammed Kudus is currently on the list of some top European clubs who are looking t secure his signature in the summer transfer window.



According to reports, English side West Ham United are leading the race despite having their first bid turned down by Ajax.





