Watch Kobbie Mainoo's fabulous goal in Man United's draw against Liverpool

Manchester United youngster, Kobbie Mainoo, scored a phenomenal goal in the club's two-all draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, April 7, 2024.



The Ghanaian-born in the UK curled the ball into the far post from inside the box, bending it around two Liverpool players before beating the goalkeeper to give Man United the lead.



However, the home side could not hold on to the lead as they conceded a late penalty, which Mohammed Salah scored to level the score.



The goal was Kobbie Mainoo's second Premier League goal and his third goal of the season in all competitions this season.



The 19-year-old is Manchester United's breakthrough star this season. He has been integral for Erik Ten Haag's side since his debut in November 2023.



His performances earned him a call-up to the England national team in March 2024 and is currently in line to make the final squad for the 2024 Euros in Germany.





