Watch Kamaldeen's first training with Southampton after muscle injury

Sports News of Thursday, 24 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international, Kamaldeen Sulemana has finally returned to Southampton training after a muscle injury setback.



The 21-year-old got injured in the last international break after Ghana's goalless draw with Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



He's been out nursing the injury and has finally recovered. He joined his teammates for training earlier today at the St Mary's.



Kamaldeen who has already missed two games in the Championship is finally set to commence his campaign in the English second tier.



The winger's return has also boosted the Black Stars squad ahead of their crucial fixture against the Central African Republic in the 2023 AFCON Qualifier.



Kamaldeen has been linked with a possible move to join Everton in the Premier League.



Watch how Kamaldeen Sulemana returned to Southampton's training below





JNA/KPE