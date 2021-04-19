Watch Kamaldeen Sulemana's goal for FC Nordsjaelland in draw against Copenhagen

Sports News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana international Kamaldeen Sulemana scored his ninth goal of the season as FC Nordsjaelland held Copenhagen in the Danish Superliga on Sunday.



The hosts, FC Copenhagen wasted no time in grabbing the opener after Lukas Lerager broke the deadlock just ten minutes into the game.



Eight minutes later Copenhagen was reduced to ten men after Nicolai Boilesen was shown a straight red card.



FC Nordsjaelland and Kamaldeen Sulemana took advantage to level at the stroke of halftime.



However, the Danish giants shot into the lead at the hour mark when Peter Ankersen found the net.



Simon Adingra grabbed a late equalizer as FC Nordsjaelland left Parken stadium with a point.



Watch the video below:



