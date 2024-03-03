Watch Joseph Paintsil's debut goal for LA Galaxy

Sports News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Joseph Paintsil scored his debut goal for LA Galaxy in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, March 3, 2024.



Joseph Paintsil scored a beautiful left-footed goal for his side in the first half. The winger curled home a sweet pass with his weaker foot to help his side pull a 3-1 victory over San Jose Earthquakes.



The goal was not Paintsil’s only major contribution in the game as he bagged double assists for his new club.



Joseph Paintsil provided the pass for Dejan Joveljic who calmly finished from inside the penalty box to give LA Galaxy a two-goal lead.



Paintsil got his second assist and third goal contribution of the game with a cross that found Spanish midfielder, Riqui Puig, who made no mistake in finding the back of the net.



Paintsil’s excellent display on the night got him plaudits from the LA Galaxy fans who gave him a standing ovation when he was subbed in the 63rd minute.



Painstil has joined the MLS side from Belgium's top-flight side Genk on a four-year deal.



EK