Watch Jordan Ayew's thunderous goal for Crystal Palace in 1-1 draw with Everton

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian winger, Jordan Ayew, showed new Crystal Palace manager, Oliver Glasner, what he should be expecting from him with a bullet of a goal against Everton in a Premier League fixture on Monday, February 19, 2024.



Glasner who has been announced as Roy Hodgson's replacement, monitored from the stands to get an idea of what awaits him as Palace manager.



Jordan Ayew proved why he has been a consistent feature in Palace’s starting eleven with a thunderous strike just outside the box after receiving a pass from Mateta.



The goal marked Jordan Ayew’s third of the 2023/2024 Premier League season with the forward also bagging five assists so far.



Ayew’s goal which came in the 66th minute was equalized by Everton midfielder, Amadou Onana, who headed home a corner kick.



Speaking after the game, Jordan Ayew said that he had been practising the goal in the pre-match warm-up and that he was confident of scoring.



“In the warm-up, I scored maybe five in a row, so I had a good feeling today. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don’t go your way, but you still need to keep pushing, and that’s what I’ve been doing throughout my whole career,” he said.



“It comes sometimes. You try it and it could have gone up, but this time it was successful. Today things went well for me. I thank God and I thank the team for the effort they put in. I don’t want to talk too much about my goal, but the most important thing for me is the team, and we’re happy to go home with a point.”



“It’s always complicated to come here. You start with a game that’s a bit complicated and direct, and you speed up to the challenge and you manage to get a goal, and they equalise on a set-piece. It’s just one where we had to get something out of the game, and we managed to get a point, so we’re happy and move on to the next one," he added.



Up next for Jordan Ayew and Crystal Palace is a game against relegation battlers Burney on Saturday, February 24.







EK



