Watch Jordan Ayew's pinpoint cross that led to Crystal Palace's first goal in 3-0 win

Sports News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jordan Ayew's pinpoint cross into the opponent's box was met by Chris Richards who connected it with a beautiful header.



The 68th-minute goal was the first of three goals that Crystal Palace put past Burnley in a February 24 Premier League fixture at Selhurst Park.



Three minutes later, Jordan grabbed his goal on the afternoon also meeting a Matheus Franca cross across the opponent's goal area.



Jean Phillipe Mateta sealed victory for the South London side in the 79th minute.



It was the second goal in back-to-back games for the inform Ghanaian forward, who seems to be sparking Palace into a late surge at the business end of the campaign.



Ayew finished brilliantly after meeting a fine cross from the left by Matheus Franca.



The former Swansea attacker has now netted four goals in the ongoing campaign, adding his ninth assist of the season.



TWI NEWS



