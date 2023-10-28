Watch Jordan Ayew’s brilliant finish for Crystal Palace against Tottenham

Sports News of Saturday, 28 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana forward Jordan Ayew scored for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night (October 27) in the Premier League.



The 32-year-old executed a powerful strike from within the box, marking his first goal of the season at Selhurst Park.



So far this season, Jordan Ayew boasts a goal and three assists from 12 appearances across all competitions.



In a heart-pounding stoppage-time effort, Jordan Ayew demonstrated exceptional skill with a chest and volley that flew past Vicario, offering the Eagles a glimmer of hope. However, they couldn't thwart Postecoglou's impressive start in north London.



The game's opening goal were orchestrated by James Maddison, who delivered a volley into the six-yard box. This unexpected move caught Ward off guard, resulting in an own goal.



Maddison again initiated a slick play that ultimately led to substitute Brennan Johnson providing a clever cut-back for Son Heung-min to score the game’s second.



See Jordan Ayew’s goal below:



