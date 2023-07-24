Watch Jordan Ayew's assist for Crystal Palace in preseason friendly win

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Jordan Ayew was impressive when Crystal Palace defeated Watford in a preseason friendly on Saturday.



The Black Stars forward started and lasted the entire duration, helping the Premier League club to cruised to victory in the encounter.



Ayew assisted one of his outfits goals when they inflicted a 2-1 home win over the English Championship club.



Crystal Palace uplifted their performance after the break to clinch victory against their opponent following a pulsating goalless draw in the first half.



French international Odsonne Edouard opened the floodgate for Palace in the 54th minute after connecting from Jordan Ayew’s pass but Edo Kayembe found the back of the net in the 68th minute to restore parity for Watford.



Seven minutes later, Odsonne Edouard found the back of the net again to restore his outfit lead in the clash.



And with no additional goal, Crystal Palace cruised to victory in the friendly encounter.



The Black Stars attacker was replaced in the 76th minute by Joel Ward.



Meanwhile, his Ghanaian compatriots of Jeffery Schlupp and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi made substitute appearance for Crystal Palace.



