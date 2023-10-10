You are here: HomeSports2023 10 10Article 1859375

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Watch Jerome Opoku’s goal for Basaksehir in win over Gaziantep

In a Turkish top-flight match, Ghanaian defender Jerome Opoku played a key role in Başakşehir's 2-0 win over Gaziantep.

Before the game, Başakşehir had six wins, Gaziantep had three wins, and there was one draw in their head-to-head record.

Opoku started and completed the full 90 minutes at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu.

Başakşehir took an early lead, going 1-0 up in the third minute with Jerome Opoku scoring. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the 36th minute due to an own goal by Papy Djilobodji.

This scoreline remained unchanged throughout the first half.

Gaziantep FK had a penalty kick opportunity in the 60th minute, but they couldn't capitalize on it, with Alexandru Maxim missing the chance.

The final score stood at 2-0, giving Başakşehir all three points.

Başakşehir now has 7 points, while Gaziantep's team remains at 6 on the Turkish Super League table.

Başakşehir's next league game will be against Samsunspor on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

See the video of Opoku’s goal below:

