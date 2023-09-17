Watch Jeremy Doku's first goal for Manchester City

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023
Source: footballghana.com
Jeremy Doku scored his first goal for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.
The champions staged a comeback to beat the Hammers at the London Stadium.
With Doku looking active down the left side and Haaland and Foden forming a smooth early connection, City pushed the Hammers back from the start.
The home team miraculously avoided falling behind after City made four consecutive attempts in the sixth minute.
James Ward-Prowse scored the opening goal for the Hammers by eluding the defender to head in a cross after Soucek seized on a wayward touch by Doku.
After the restart, Doku scored his first goal for City to tie the score. After a strong run that caused the Hammers' defenders to retreat from a challenge, he curled a beautiful shot inside the far post.
Bernardo Silva scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. Erling Haaland added his name to the scoresheet in the 88th minute.
Igniting the comeback! ⛽️????@JeremyDoku nets his first goal for City! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/uo7Hi7kHqm— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 16, 2023