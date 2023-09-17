Watch Jeremy Doku's first goal for Manchester City

Sports News of Sunday, 17 September 2023

Jeremy Doku scored his first goal for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.



The champions staged a comeback to beat the Hammers at the London Stadium.



With Doku looking active down the left side and Haaland and Foden forming a smooth early connection, City pushed the Hammers back from the start.



The home team miraculously avoided falling behind after City made four consecutive attempts in the sixth minute.



James Ward-Prowse scored the opening goal for the Hammers by eluding the defender to head in a cross after Soucek seized on a wayward touch by Doku.



After the restart, Doku scored his first goal for City to tie the score. After a strong run that caused the Hammers' defenders to retreat from a challenge, he curled a beautiful shot inside the far post.



Bernardo Silva scored in the 76th minute to make it 2-1. Erling Haaland added his name to the scoresheet in the 88th minute.



