Watch Issahaku, Ndidi, Daka engage in banter after Leicester City win over Plymouth

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku, and Zambian striker Patson Daka shared a wholesome conversation after Leicester City beat Plymouth on Saturday, December 9, 2023.



Ndidi teased Fatawu for being too stylish and jokingly recalled a moment in the game where Fatawu could have just laid a simple pass but he chose to add style before releasing the ball.



"Ball way @Issahakufatawu10 go pass since, e Dey wear am cloth," Ndidi wrote as a caption to a video of their banter on the pitch, which he posted on Instagram.



In the video, Fatawu was forced to explain himself as Daka further explained the situation for Ndidi.



The African trio had the wholesome banter with big smiles before applauding the home fans for their support and then walking off the pitch.



Ndidi appears to be a close pal to Fatawu as both have been spotted in many videos cracking jokes and having fun together.



In the game against Plymouth, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku assisted two goals, Patson Daka scored a brace and Wilfred Ndidi scored one in a 4-0 win at the King Power Stadium.



Leicester City lead the Championship table with 49 points after 20 games and look on course to return to the Premier League just a season after being relegated.





