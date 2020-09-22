You are here: HomeSports2020 09 22Article 1065646

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Disclaimer.

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Isaac Atanga's brilliant finish against OB in Denmark

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Isaac Atanga celebrating with a team mate Ghana international Isaac Atanga celebrating with a team mate

Nordsjaelland winger, Isaac Atanga scored his first league goal of the season on Sunday September, 20 as they drew 1-1 at OB in the Danish Superliga.

The 20-year-old gave the visitors the lead ten minutes after the break by finishing an assist from Mikkel Rygaard.

But two minutes later, Italy-born Ghanaian international, Emmanuel Sabbi equalized for OB.

Atanga was making his second appearance of the season for Nordsjaelland who also had Ghanaian teenager, Kamal-Deen Sulemana in the starting line-up.

Last season, he was one of the best performers for the club after scoring seven goals in 34 league appearances

Watch video below:

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter