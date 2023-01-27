You are here: HomeSports2023 01 27Article 1703036

Watch Inaki Williams' two assists in Athletic Club's win over Valencia

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams celebrating Bilbao's goal play videoAthletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams celebrating Bilbao's goal

Black Stars forward, Inaki Williams set up two goals in Athletic Club's win over Valencia in the Copa Del Rey quarter-final.

The Bilbao side edged Valencia at the Mestalla, beating the home side 3-1 on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

Inaki set up Iker Munian with a brilliant header for the opener inside 35 minutes.

Oscar de Marcos scored an own goal to level the score a few minutes later before Inaki again set up his brother Nico Williams with a deft touch, which Nico smashed in beautifully to end the first half in the lead.

Mikel Vesga sealed the win in the second half when he converted a spot kick.

Inaki Williams lasted 88 minutes in the game before he was replaced by Gorka Guruzeta.

Athletic Club have advanced to the semi-final of the competition.

Watch Inaki Williams assist via the video below



