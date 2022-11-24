Watch Inaki Williams last minute chance against Portugal

Sports News of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inaki Williams missed a big chance to score what would have been the best equalizer at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal at the Stadium 974.



With few minutes to end the game, Inaki Williams nearly scored the final goal in the match when he came from behind to steal the ball from Portugal's goalkeeper Diogo Costa.



Costa placed the ball down on the pitch forgetting Inaki Williams behind him. The striker quickly dashed forward to steal the ball from Costa with the aim of scoring the goal.



Unfortunately, Inaki Williams slipped and fell missing a big opportunity to score. Reuben Dias later came to clear the ball ending Ghana's hope of getting a draw.



The first half ended barren as Ghana soaked all the pressure Portugal brought into the match.



Ronaldo scored a penalty with Ati-Zigi missing the ball by inches in the 65th minute.



Ghana later switched the game as they went in search of a goal in the 73rd minute and captain Andre Ayew got the equalizer from a pass from Mohammed Kudus.



Shortly after restoring parity, Joao Felix got the equalizer after a defence-splitting pass found him and slotted it home.



Two minutes later, Rafael Leao scored the third goal for Portugal to dash Ghana's hopes of coming back into the game.



However, in the 89th minute, Osman Bukari scored a header when the whole Portugal defence went to bed.



Ghana lost the match sadly by 3-2 to Portugal.



Watch Inaki Williams big miss below



