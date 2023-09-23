Watch Inaki Williams’ 3rd goal in La Liga this season

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana striker, Inaki Williams scored his third goal of the 2023/24 Spanish La Liga season on Friday night when the team defeated Deportivo Alaves 2-0 away from home.



Despite his troubles with the Black Stars where he is struggling to score goals, the forward is having a good start to the new football season in Spain.



In a Round 6 encounter of the 2023/24 Spanish top-flight league campaign, Inaki Williams started for the visitors.



Operating from the flanks, the highly-rated player at Atheltic Bilbao did not disappoint as he put up a fantastic performance.



He scored with a fine strike in the 18th minute to give the away team the deserved lead.



That goal separated the two teams at the break before Inaki Williams assisted Oihan Sancet in the 78th minute to double the lead for Athletic Bilbao.



The stellar performance of the Black Stars attacker proved crucial at the end of the 90 minutes as his team bagged all three points at full time.



With his goal on Friday night, Inaki Williams has now scored three goals in the Spanish La Liga this season and has two assists to his name as well.



