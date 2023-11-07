Watch Inaki, Nico Williams speak Twi and jam to Black Sheriff’s song at training

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico Williams have showcased their love for Ghana by speaking Twi and dancing to the tunes of Black Sherif's hit song during a training session at Athletic Club.



The Williams brothers, known for their energetic style of play on the pitch, displayed their vibrant spirit off the field as well.



During a moment at training, the duo were spotted showcasing their inner Ghanaian heritage at the team's gymnasium.



Inaki Williams who was behind the video could be heard speaking Twi, one of the most widely spoken languages in Ghana.



Inaki Williams was heard telling his Nico Williams in Twi, "Master wadi fufu, wa sh3 goal. Master asem b3ba" to wit "Master you've eaten fufu and scored a goal. Master you go bring trouble."



As if to say that was not enough, Nico Williams dropped some dance moves to sync with Black Sherif's "Second Sermon" track which was on loudspeaker.



The two brothers are key players to the Athletic Club, Despite being brothers born in Spain, Inaki Williams decided to switch to play for Ghana while, Nico the younger one settled for the Spanish national team.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE