Watch Ibrahim Sadiq's goal against Aston Villa in Europa Conference League

Sports News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian international, Ibrahim Sadiq was on target for AZ Alkmaar during their Europa Conference League clash against Aston Villa.



The highly talented forward earned a spot in the starting line-up for AZ Alkmaar in the Group E match, held during Round 3 of the European club competition.



Ibrahim Sadiq showcased his skills from the flanks, putting in a commendable effort for the home team.



However, despite his contributions, AZ Alkmaar struggled to contain the quality of their visitors.



Aston Villa seized the initiative by taking the lead just 13 minutes into the first half, with Leon Bailey finding the back of the net. The away team's relentless pressure paid off as Youri Tielemans added to their lead ten minutes later.



In the second half, Aston Villa extended their dominance with goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn, securing a comfortable 4-1 victory at the end of the 90 minutes.



In the Europa Conference League contest, Ibrahim Sadiq managed to salvage some pride for AZ Alkmaar with his goal, providing the only consolation in the home defeat.



The results of the match has placed AZ Alkmaar at the bottom of Group E in the Europa Conference League.



Watch Ibrahim Sadiq's goal below







Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand



