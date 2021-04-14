Watch Highlights of Asante Kotoko win over Chelsea to go top of GPL

Soccer News of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-0 to go top of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors won the encounter thanks to goals from Andy Kumi and Godfred Asiamah.



Kumi was the first to score when he finished off a brilliant move in the 26th minute. The attacker's second goal in successive games.



Kotoko had to wait until the 90th minute to double their lead through Asiamah.



Asiamah was put through by Fabio Gama and he rounded the goalkeeper before scoring.



Before that, Berekum Chelsea squandered a glorious chance to equalize as Bright Amponsah failed to convert a penalty.



It's coach Mariano Barretto's second win in charge of Kotoko.



The Portuguese is yet to concede a goal, having won his first game 4-0 against Bechem United last Wednesday.



