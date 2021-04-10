Watch Highlights as Ebusua Dwarfs & Eleven Wonders share spoils in Cape Coast

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and Eleven Wonders drew 1-1 on matchday 19 of the Ghana Premier League at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday.



The Techiman lads came into the game as underdogs judging from their poor away form in the League but after drawing with Asante Kotoko, they quickly regrouped for the fixture against Dwarfs.



The game was decided in the opening 15 minutes when both sides scored within two minutes to cancel out each other.



Ebusua Dwarfs took the lead in the 13th minute when Michael Asamoah took advantage of a fine team move to slot home.



But Wonders hit back quickly after the restart as the hosts allowed Clement Boahen to fetch the equalizer two minutes later.



Dwarfs created some decent chances in the second half of the game but their attackers failed to take them. On other hand, Samuel Boakye was the worse culprit as his profligacy took the better of his performance.



The draw takes Ebusua Dwarfs points tally to 24 while Wonders jump to 22 points after 19 games.



Watch Highlights of the game below:



