Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch Harry Maguire's own goal that has resurrected Isaac Adongo's 'famous' video

Maguire scored an own goal against Scotland Maguire scored an own goal against Scotland

The video of the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo mocking England defender, Harry Maguire has resurrected on social media platforms after the defender scored an own goal in England’s friendly match against Scotland on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

With two goals in the opening thirty-five minutes, England looked to be cruising to victory until Maguire who was introduced in the second half mistakenly directed home a low cross to give the Scottish a lifeline in the 67th minute.

Harry Kane however killed off the game with a goal in the 81st minute which was assisted by Real Madrid poster boy Jude Bellingham.

Harry Maguire once again came under the spotlight as fans mocked him for yet another poor performance for the Three Lions.

As the trolls intensify, Isaac Adongo’s infamous video has popped up as an instrument of troll for the Manchester United centre-back.

It will be recalled that in December 2022, Isaac Adongo drew an analogy during which he likened Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s management of the Ghanaian economy to Maguire’s display for Manchester United.

Adongo’s speech on the floor of Parliament gained the attention of the international media after he ridiculed Maguire and compared his performance to Dr Bawumia.

"Harry Maguire, he's a defender. He was tackling everybody and throwing his body everywhere. He was seen as the best defender in the world. Manchester United went and bought him,” the MP said.

“He became the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence, tackling Manchester players and giving assists to opponents.

"Mr. Speaker, you remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. We're clapping saying this man is the best in managing foreign terms. Mr Speaker why we gave this Maguire the opportunity to be at the centre of our defence? He became the rest of our own goals. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them."

9:55 AM
