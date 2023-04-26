Watch Gideon Kodua's goal for West Ham against Arsenal in FA Youth Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

West Ham's Under 18s captain Gideon Kodua scored a stunning goal from 35 yards out during the FA Youth Cup final against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.



The Ghanaian midfielder seized upon a loose pass from Gunners defender Josh Robinson and charged towards goal, spotting goalkeeper Noah Cooper out of position.



The 18-year-old kept his composure under pressure from recovering defenders, unleashing a remarkable chip that soared over Cooper's head.



The Hammers took firm control of the match in the first half, with Kodua's sensational strike capping off a dominant display that saw them lead 3-1 at the break.



George Earthy and Callum Marshall had scored earlier for West Ham, while Omari Benjamin had given Arsenal the lead in the eighth minute.



Kodua's goal left Arsenal fans stunned, hoping to see their youth side lift the FA Cup trophy for the first time in over a decade.



The Ghanaian's impressive effort was met with wild celebrations from his West Ham teammates and supporters, who were left dazzled by the midfielder's skill and audacity.



