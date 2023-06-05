Watch Ghanaian-German player Benjamin Henrichs teach teammate Twi after DFB Pokal triumph

Sports News of Monday, 5 June 2023

Ghanaian-born German defender, Benjamin Paa Kwesi Henrichs engaged his RB Leipzig teammate Dani Olmo in a Ghanaian league, Twi, while celebrating their DFB Pokal triumph on the team bus.



Henrichs, in the video posted on his Tik Tok page with the caption 'My Ghanaian brother is back', asked Olmo how he is doing in the Ghanaian dialect and the Spanish responded correctly in the local parlance.



RB Leipzig beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to clinch the German League Cup on Saturday, June 3, 2023.



Henrichs in a previous video posted on his page enjoyed Ghanaian jollof with Olmo and Dominiks Soboslai.



The former Bayer Leverkusen player gave Olmo and Soboslai Ghanaian names, Kofi and Kwame, respectively while they enjoyed the dish.



"So today, we have jollof rice from Ghana. Dani 'Kofi' Olmo, you like it? Dominic 'Kwame' Solbozlai, you like it?" he said in the video.



Olmo, in response, hummed while Soboslai made a gesture depicting that the dish was sumptuous.



Benjamin Henrichs was born in German to a Ghanaian mother and a German father. He has committed to playing for the German national team.



He made his debut in 2016 and has had six caps in total. He was a member of the squad that won the FIFA Confederations Cup in 2017 in Russia.





