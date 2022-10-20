Watch Felix Afena-Gyan's first goal for Cremonese

Sports News of Thursday, 20 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Felix Afena-Gyan has scored his first goal since joining Cremonese in the summer transfer window.



Coming off from the bench, Afena-Gyan scored in the 83rd minute after a tap-in to help Cremonese win their Copa Italian clash against Modena 4-2.



The former AS Roma striker made his 4th appearance for Cremonese as a 68th-minute substitute having replaced Tommaso Milanese and it took him just 15 minutes to get his first goal in the red colours.



A goal each from David Okereke, Felix Afena-Gyan, and a brace from Davide Diaw in the 89th and the 90th minute sealed the victory for Cremonese while Leonardo Sernicola got the two consolation goals for Modena.



The 19-year-old striker will be hoping to get more playing minutes under coach Massimiliano Alvini after putting up a nice display against Modena.



Watch Afena-Gyan's goal below:



