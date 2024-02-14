Watch Fatawu Issahaku's well-timed strike for Leicester City in 2-0 win

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Leicester City were on the winning side at the King Power Stadium on the evening of Tuesday, February 13, 2024, when they took on Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship fixture.



The game ended 2-0 in favour of the hosts with the goals coming from Ghanaian international Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and veteran forward Jamie Vardy.



Vardy was involved in Fatawu's first-half strike as he dummied an oncoming defender allowing a cutback from the right wing to go through his legs right into the path of Issahaku.



The Ghanaian player had the simple task of tapping the ball into the net before wheeling away in celebration.



Fatawu has now registered 3 goals and 9 assists in 20 starts for Leicester City.



Vardy got on the sheet to make it two and seal the game for the side. With the win, Leicester City have extended their lead at the top of the standings to 78 points from 32 games with 25 wins so far.



Watch Fatawu's strike below:





????????Fatawu Issahaku scores his third goal of the season against Sheffield Wednesday.



Top work????????pic.twitter.com/sUrLLldjWv — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) February 13, 2024

