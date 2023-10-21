Watch Fatawu Issahaku's debut goal in Leicester City's 3-1 win over Swansea City

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku found the back of the net for the first time this season, playing a pivotal role in Leicester City's 3-1 triumph over Swansea City in the English Championship on Saturday.



Swansea City initially took the lead with Matt Grimes striking the opening goal in the 20th minute.



However, Leicester City bounced back as Jannik Vestergaard managed to equalize in the 44th minute.



The standout moment of the match came when Fatawu Issahaku unleashed a powerful shot, slotting home a crucial goal in the 63rd minute, restoring the lead for The Foxes.



Kelechi Iheanacho sealed the victory with an additional goal in the 87th minute.



Issahaku's impressive form has been on full display since his loan move to Leicester City from the Portuguese club, Sporting.



