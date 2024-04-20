Watch Fatawu Issahaku’s assist in Leicester City’s 2-1 win over West Brom

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Ghanaian player, Fatawu Issahaku, grabbed his 11th assist of the season for Leicester City in their 2-1 win over West Brom in the English Championship.



Leicester City who are the league leaders scored the first goal of the match through Nigerian player Wilfred Nididi in the 22nd minute.



In the second half, the Foxes doubled their lead when captain Jamie Vardy headed home a cross from Fatawu Issahaku in the 66th minute.



Jed Wallace managed to reduce the deficit for West Brom in the game with a consolation goal in the 76th minute.



Fatawu Issahaku was arguably the best player in the match for Leicester City in attack as he created a lot of chances on the wings.



Since joining Leicester City on loan from Portuguese side, Sporting CP, Issahaku has been in great form amassing 14 goal contributions. The Ghanaian has scored 4 goals and has 11 assists in 36 matches for the Foxes.



The former Dreams FC player is the second player with the most assists for Leicester this season in the English Championship.



