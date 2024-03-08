Watch Fatawu Issahaku, Iheanacho and Daka dance to popular AFCON song

Sports News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Issahaku has been spotted having a wholesome moment with his Leicester City teammates, Kelechi Iheanacho and Patson Daka.



In a video that has emerged online, the trio were jamming to 2024 AFCON hit song 'Coup de Marteau'.



Fatawu was having a good time as he was the most energetic among the trio, performing the signature dance that comes with the song.



The song has been trending on TikTok since the tournament, and the dance seems to have become a trademark dance for Ivorians.



Fatawu Issahaku has created a solid bond with Patson Daka, who is Zambian, and Nigerian duo Kelechi and Wilfred Ndidi.



The Ghanaian youngster turned 20 years old today March 8, 2024.



Fatawu Issahaku who is currently on loan from Sporting CP, is having an impressive campaign scoring four goals and nine assists in 32 games in all competitions.





Nice to see ????????Fatawu Issahaku, ????????Kelechi Iheanacho and ????????Patson Daka bonding with the AFCON hit song 'Coup de Marteau',????????????



Happy Birthday @AbdulFatawuI10 pic.twitter.com/odhUFtHRv8 — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 8, 2024

