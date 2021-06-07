Watch Fabio Gama's goal against AshantiGold

Sports News of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Kumasi Asante Kotoko did their title bid a lot of good on Sunday as they defeated their listless landlord's Ashantigold by 1-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.



The match day 28 clash between the two regional rivals who share the same home venue was a crunch tie which had a lot of ramifications on where the league title will go.



Kotoko's 1-0 win temporarily takes them to the summit of the league table as Hearts of Oak at the time of reporting are now playing at the Accra Sports Stadium with rivals Great Olympics.



Landlords AshantiGold started the game on the front foot and had the first opening in the 7th minute but goalkeeper Kwame Baah denied the miners.



Kotoko also struck the frame of the post with a free kick from Patrick Asmah from outside the penalty area.



In the 23rd minute mercurial playmaker, Fabio Gama headed home a beautiful cross from Patrick Asmah to give Kotokoa 1-0 lead.



The porcupine warriors thought they had scored the second goal after a well-taken free-kick from Emmanuel Keyekeh was tipped behind by goalie Kofi Mensah.



Not much changed during the second half with Yaw Anorl guilty of missing an open goal as he skied the ball high and wide to the surprise of everyone in the stadium.



