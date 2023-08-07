Watch Ernest Nuamah's stunning free-kick and assist in FC Nordsjaelland's win

Sports News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Ghanaian youngster, Ernest Nuamah scored a spectacular free kick to inspire FC Nordsjaelland to their third consecutive victory in the Danish Super League.



The 19-year-old, who netted a remarkable hat-trick in the team's opening match, dazzled on Sunday by contributing to two crucial goals in their 3-1 win over Brondby.



Ernest Nuamah's moment of brilliance came as he converted a stunning freekick to put his side ahead in the match.



He also set up another goal, providing a brilliant cross from the right flank, which was expertly buried by Martin Frese, securing the decisive victory for the Danish giants.



FC Nordsjaelland were trailing behind when an assist from another Ghanaian prodigy, Ibrahim Osman got the equalizer.



His brilliant pass met Marcus Ingvartsen, who equalized for Nordsjaelland in the 52nd minute.



Ernest Nuamah now shares the top scorer spot with Portuguese forward Diogo Goncalo of FC Copenhagen who has also scored four goals.



