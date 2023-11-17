Watch Ernest Nuamah, Dede Ayew’s spectacular goals in Black Stars training ahead of Madagascar match

Sports News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian forwards, Ernest Nuamah and Dede Ayew scored spectacular goals as the Black Stars wrapped up their training session ahead of their game against Madagascar.



Dede Ayew, the captain of the side, scored the goal after Fatawu Issahaku sent in a short cross into the box.



The Le Harve player who was lurking in the box, pounced on the ball and with his back turned towards the goal area, Ayew shot into the net.



Olympic Lyon forward, Ernest Nuamah also scored a spectacular volley goal at training which got a resounding applause from fans.



Majeed Ashimeru set up Denis Odoi who sent the ball across into the box and from nowhere, the 19-year-old Ernest Nuamah hit a volley into the net with a nice finish.



The goal got many fans talking as they urged him to put up a similar performance during the match against Madagascar.



The Black Stars' match against Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers will come off on Friday, November 17, 2023 at the Baba Yara Stadium at 16:00 GMT.



Watch video below







JNA/EK