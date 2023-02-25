Watch Ernest Asante's goal against Karmiotissa

Sports News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana's Ernest Asante scored in Doxa Katokopias's 3-2 comeback win against Karmiotissa in the Cyprus league on Friday evening.



Michal Duris scored the game's first goal in the 23rd minute for Karmiotissa. Karmiotissa led the tie at halftime thanks to Michal Duris' goal. After the break, Serbian striker Nikola Trujic equalized for Doxa in the 55th minute.



Attacker Ernest Asante gave Doxa a 75th-minute lead before Bojan Kovacevic clinched the victory in the 85th minute. The game concluded 3-2 in favor of Doxa after Nikolas Kaltsas narrowed the deficit.



Ernest Asante's goal was his second for Doxa this season after making nine appearances. In Doxa Katokopias' win over Karmiotissa, Ghana midfielder Benjamin Akoto Asamoah came off the bench to play 44 minutes.



Doxa Katokopias is 12th on the league table with 18 points, they will take on Pafos in their next league game on 28th February.



