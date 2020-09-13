You are here: HomeSports2020 09 13Article 1058446

Sports News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch Emmanuel Toku's first goal of the season for Fremad Amager 

Ghana and Fremad Amager defender, Emmanuel Toku scored a classic goal in his team's 6-0 win over Vendsyssel in the opening fixture of the 2020/21 Danish first Division League.

The 20-year-old scored the third goal of the game in the 40th minute in the first half which was his debut goal in this campaign.

The former Cheetah FC star curled the ball into the right corner of the post to beat Vendsyssel goalkeeper Mikkel Agger.

Last season, the Ghanaian youth star scored three goals in 18 appearances for Fremad Amager.

