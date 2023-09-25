Watch Elisha Owusu’s winning goal for AJ Auxerre in France

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu netted a match-winner for AJ Auxerre on Sunday during the team’s 2-1 victory over Troyes in the French Ligue 2.



The Black Stars midfielder played a crucial role in securing the win at the Stade de l’Aude, extending Auxerre's unbeaten streak to five matches.



In the 21st minute, Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye unintentionally scored an own goal, giving the visitors an early lead. However, Troyes managed to equalize in the 75th minute, courtesy of a goal from Malian striker Jaures Assoumou.



Owusu's defining moment came in additional time when he capitalized on an opportunity created by Gaetan Perrin to secure the victory for Auxerre.



