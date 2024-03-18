Watch Djiku and Fenerbahce players run for their lives as Trabzonspor fans attack them after a comback win

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: goal.com

There was a huge brawl in the 90 minutes that ended with Fenerbahçe's 3-2 victory.



In the match that closely concerns the championship race in the Super League, Fenerbahçe defeated Trabzonspor 3-2 away.



The yellow-dark-blue team finished the first half 2-0 ahead thanks to a brace by Fred.



But a strong second-half performance by the home side led to Bardhi and Trezeguet tying the game 2-2.



With just three minutes left on the clock, Batshuayi put the dagger through the hearts of the fans as he nets the winner for Fenebache in the dramatic win.



The chaos started when a Trabzonspor fan entered the field and headed towards the area where Fenerbahce players were and engaged in a fistfight with Bright Osayi Samuel.



After this incident, hundreds of claret-blue fans entered the field, and a fight broke out between Trabzonspor fans and Fenerbahçe players.



Foreign object came to Livakovic



The match, which witnessed a very tense game, was stopped many times due to foreign objects thrown onto the field.



Fenerbahçe goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and head coach İsmail Kartal all objects thrown at them from the stands in the first half.







