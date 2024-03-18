Watch Dede Ayew's sensational outside-of-the-foot goal against Clermont Foot

Sports News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew scored a delightful outside-of-the-foot goal during Le Harve's defeat to Clermont Foot on Sunday, March 18, 2024.



Ayew began a solo run on the left and danced his way through two defenders before expertly firing into the bottom corner with the outside of his boot in the 2-1 away defeat.



His sublime goal was the equaliser, which came in stoppage time of the first half. Unfortunately, his team conceded a penalty a few minutes later, which was converted and ended the half on the back foot.



Le Harve could not find the equaliser in the second half as they recorded their fifth defeat in their last six games.



Andre Ayew lasted 85 minutes on the pitch, ending with a rating of 7.0 following his impressive performance.



The goal was his third for his new side and also the 50th Ligue 1 goal of his career.



Andre Ayew was named in Ghana's 26-man squad for the international break and is expected to join the team in preparations for their game against Nigeria and Uganda.



Watch Andre Ayew's goal below







????????Andre Ayew scored his 50th Ligue 1 goal against Clemont foot.



The Black Stars Captain has now scored 3 ligue 1 goals for ????????Le Harve pic.twitter.com/fHFzjSYR7M — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 18, 2024

EE/OGB