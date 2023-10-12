Watch Day 2 of Black Stars' intensified training session ahead of Mexico match

Sports News of Thursday, 12 October 2023

The Black Stars of Ghana intensified their training session on Day 2 ahead of their international friendly match against Mexico on Saturday.



The team, now with 22 players in camp after the arrival of Mohammed Kudus, Fatawu Hamid, and Jerome Opoku, went through a rigorous session under the watchful eyes of head coach Chris Hughton.



The focus of the training session was on fitness, tactics, and team chemistry.



The players were put through their paces in a series of drills and exercises, and they showed good intensity and commitment throughout.



Coach Chris Hughton intends to use these two friendly games to assess his team in preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next month.



The players conducted their second training session at the Charlotte FC facility as they prepared for their first game against Mexico, scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2023, at the Bank of America Stadium.



Following the match against Mexico, the Black Stars will face the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.



Ghana is hoping to use the match against Mexico to test their strength and depth.



