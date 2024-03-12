Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking miss in Al Nassr's defeat against Al-Ain

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Al Nassr skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo, missed an absolute sitter during the club's Asia Champions League(ACL) defeat to Al-Ain on Monday, March 11, 2024.



While Al Nassr were trailing, Ronaldo had a chance to tie the game after the goalie parried a close-range drive in front of him, but the Portuguese shockingly failed to score the rebound from about 5 yards out, instead placing the ball wide with his weaker foot.



Video of the miss has gone viral with many football fans left surprised and could not comprehend how the 5-time Ballond'Or winner missed the open goal.



Despite Ronaldo's miss, Al Nassr found the equaliser and further won the game in regulation time, beating the United Arab Emirates side 3-2 to send the game into extra time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.



During extra time, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to level the score on aggregate, 4-4, after Al-Ain had reclaimed the lead with a 103rd-minute goal.



Ronaldo's goal, hence, sent the match into penalty shootouts where Al-Ain stunned the Saudi Arabian giants, winning 1-3. The Portuguese icon scored Al-Nassr's only penalty.



The Yellow and Blues, as a result, failed to progress to the semi-finals in the ACL.







Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's miss:







Ronaldo missed an absolute sitter last night… ???? pic.twitter.com/qFSuskAimK — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) March 12, 2024

