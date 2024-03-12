You are here: HomeSports2024 03 12Article 1921177

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking miss in Al Nassr's defeat against Al-Ain

Al Nassr skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo, missed an absolute sitter during the club's Asia Champions League(ACL) defeat to Al-Ain on Monday, March 11, 2024.

While Al Nassr were trailing, Ronaldo had a chance to tie the game after the goalie parried a close-range drive in front of him, but the Portuguese shockingly failed to score the rebound from about 5 yards out, instead placing the ball wide with his weaker foot.

Video of the miss has gone viral with many football fans left surprised and could not comprehend how the 5-time Ballond'Or winner missed the open goal.

Despite Ronaldo's miss, Al Nassr found the equaliser and further won the game in regulation time, beating the United Arab Emirates side 3-2 to send the game into extra time after a 3-3 aggregate scoreline.

During extra time, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late penalty to level the score on aggregate, 4-4, after Al-Ain had reclaimed the lead with a 103rd-minute goal.

Ronaldo's goal, hence, sent the match into penalty shootouts where Al-Ain stunned the Saudi Arabian giants, winning 1-3. The Portuguese icon scored Al-Nassr's only penalty.

The Yellow and Blues, as a result, failed to progress to the semi-finals in the ACL.



Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's miss:





