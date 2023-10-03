Watch Cristiano Ronaldo's goal for Al Nassr in Champions League

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: goal.com

Cristiano Ronaldo turned in a middling performance but still managed to score a vital leveling goal in an important win for Al-Nassr in an AFC Champions League showdown.



The Pro League title competitors had difficulty breaking down Tajikstani side Istiklol in the first half. Ronaldo, for his part, was heavily involved without finding the net. He made all of the right runs in and around the box and found pockets of space. But the final touch wasn't quite there.



He scuffed a shot that drew an easy save out of Rustam Yatimov, and followed it with a close-range miss five minutes before halftime.



He was made to pay for his inability to find the goal, as the visitors took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goalkeeping blunder on the stroke of halftime. But the inevitable goal eventually came.



The striker saw an effort denied from close range by a sliding defender, but latched onto the rebound to lift the ball over the keeper to lock the game at 1-1. Al-Nassr took the lead shortly after, Talisca rising to nod the ball into the back of the net. He added a third on 77 minutes with a cool side-footed finish.



Although the Portuguese was not the star of the night, his contributions were crucial as his side won their second straight Champions League contest.



