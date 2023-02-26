You are here: HomeSports2023 02 26Article 1721486

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: goal.com

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo’s first half hat-trick for Al-Nassr vs Damac

Ronaldo scored his sixth, seventh and eighth Saudi Pro League goals as he netted a first-half hat-trick for Al-Nassr in a 3-0 win against Damac.

Damac sit seventh in the Saudi Pro League and presented with Al-Nassr with a stern test on the road. However, having a talisman such as Ronaldo means nothing is ever too difficult.

The Portuguese veteran opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 18th minute before drilling one low past Damac goalkeeper Moustapha Zeghba.

He then completed his hat-trick three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo's goal tally is now tied for fourth in the Saudi Pro League in far fewer matches than his peers. He's just five off team-mate Anderson Talisca for the lead.

His hat-trick was enough to secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Damac, a victory which shot Al-Nassr to the top of the Saudi Pro League.

The league leaders are two points clear of second-placed Al-Ittihad, who dropped points at home to Al-Raed on Thursday.

The forward is next in action next Friday against Al-Batin.

